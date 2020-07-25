Karnataka

Rowdy-sheeter murdered

Unidentified miscreants hacked a rowdy-sheeter to death in Vijayapura on Friday night.

Satish Reddy Naganur, 28, was killed by three miscreants who attacked him outside a dhaba on Solapur road. The police said he bled to death after he was attacked with sticks and stones.

The victim was returning home after dinner with two friends, when the miscreants waylaid them. They were probably waiting near the ring road, said a police officer. The accused threw chilli powder on the victim and his friends.

The victim had assaulted the staff of a bar and destroyed property two years ago. A team has been formed to nab the culprits, the police said.

