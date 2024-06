A rowdy-sheeter was found murdered at Hemavathi Nagar in Hassan city on June 5.

Ravi, alias Child Ravi was allegedly attacked by a group of people in the early hours, while he was riding his two-wheeler. The morning walkers found him in a pool of blood.

Ravi has been facing many charges, including murder and an attempt to murder. He was out on bail. Hassan Police have taken up the investigation.

