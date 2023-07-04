Rowdy sheeter murdered in Channarayapatna

July 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

A group of four to five people armed with lethal weapons killed Masti Gowda, a rowdy sheeter, near Dhanalakshmi cinema hall in the heart of Channarayapatna town in Hassan district on Tuesday.

Masti Gowda, a native of Honnamaranahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, had been involved in many criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping. The unknown persons got down a multi-purpose vehicle and chased Masti Gowda. They hit him with long knives and fled the place, even though many people were around. The incident happened around 3.30 p.m.

The Channarayapatna Town Police shifted the body to the mortuary. The forensic team collected the evidence on the spot.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar and other police officers rushed to the spot. Speaking to the media, Mr. Shankar said a group of unknown people murdered Masti Gowda. “Considering the background of Masti Gowda, personal enmity could be the reason behind the act. We have formed teams to nab the accused,” he said.

The officer said that Masti Gowda was an accused in the murder case reported in 2021.