Rowdy sheeter hacked to death

December 24, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

A rowdy sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of assailants in Lakkasandra on Sunday afternoon. The incident has created fear among the public as the rowdy sheeter was chased by a gang of assailants armed with lethal weapons from a temple for several kilometres in full public glare during daytime and was hacked to death in a hotel in front of other customers. Tension gripped the area after the murder, and the city police deployed a platoon of Karnataka State Reserve Police to prevent any further violence and to assure the public.

The deceased Jayaprakash was participating in a public feast at the temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Sunday when the gang of assailants attacked him, and he tried to flee. After a filmy chase, he was hacked to death when he barged into a hotel to save himself.

Jayaprakash had been to jail in a murder case dating back to 2009 and had come out of prison. Police suspect he was murdered over old rivalry. Police are now analysing CCTV footage from cameras along the way and are trying to identify the assailants.