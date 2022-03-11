Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death

A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death in Hubbali in the early hours of Friday.

Akbar Allabaksh Mulla (32) of Arvind Nagar was killed by his rivals on P&T Quarters Road in Shiradi Nagar.

Sadanand Burli, a resident of Old Hubli area, has surrendered to the police saying that he killed Mulla.

The police, however, said that the offence seems to have been committed by more than one person.

The body bore multiple wounds and the face has been scarred beyond recognition. It is highly unlikely that it is the work of one person, an investigation officer said. A case has been registered.