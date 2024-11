A rowdy sheeter was found murdered at Channapatna on the outskirts of Hassan city on Wednesday night.

Rakhitha alias Gunda, 34, the deceased, was involved in many criminal cases, including an attempt to murder. Hassan police had included him in the rowdy sheet.

The police suspected that the murder was due to an old rivalry. Following a heated argument, his old associates hit him with lethal weapons.

Hassan Town Police have registered the case.

