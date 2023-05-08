Rowdy sheeter found in Mysuru city in violation of externment order

May 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The City police stumbled upon a rowdy sheeter from Narasimharaja police station staying in his house in Mysuru even though he had been externed to Chickballapur in March this year.

The police carried out a surprise check on the houses of rowdy sheeters across the city early on Monday morning in view of the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

The operation carried out under the direction of Commissioner of Police Ramesh B. was supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj. The police teams comprising Assistant Commissioners of all divisions and inspectors of all police stations and personnel conducted surprise inspection at the houses of a total of 110 rowdy sheeters.

During the surprise checks, the police team found that Syed Subhan, a resident of Kesare in N.R. Mohalla was present in his house even though he had been externed to Chickballapura in March this year.

Action will be taken as per law against him, the polie said..

Meanwhile, the rowdy sheeters whose houses were searched by the police teams were warned against indulging in any unlawful activities.