Rowdy-sheeter fired at while trying to flee custody

November 25, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police shot a rowdy-sheeter in the leg and apprehended him when he allegedly attacked the police in a bid to flee custody on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning. Rajarajan alias Sethu, a rowdy-sheeter in KP Agrahara and Chamarajpet, was recently arrested for the murder of another rowdy-sheeter Nagaraj alias Mulla. 

He was taken to Navile Layout, near NICE Road junction in Nelamangala on Friday morning to recover the murder weapon, a long machete he had allegedly hidden in the bushes after the murder. Police claimed that while he retrieved the machete from the bushes, he wielded the same and attacked the police in a bid to flee custody and a constable was injured. Soon Inspector B.S. Manjunath reportedly fired a warning shot in the air and then shot at his left leg and apprehended him. 

CONNECT WITH US