Rowdy sheeter escaped from hospital in Chikkamagaluru

January 13, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A rowdy sheeter, whom Balehonnur police arrested after opening fire at him, escaped from police custody at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday morning.

M.K. Purnesh, 32, wanted in an attempt to murder case, was arrested on October 30. According to the police, he succeeded in escaping early on Saturday, giving a slip to two policemen who were on duty.

He had suffered a deep injury to one of his legs in the police firing. As he needed surgery, the police took him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and got him treatment.

Interestingly, none of his family members came forward to be with him when he underwent the surgery. The police took care of him. Later, he was shifted to Chikkamagaluru Hospital, where he remained under treatment.

