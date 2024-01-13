Rowdy sheeter escaped from hospital in Chikkamagaluru

January 13, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

A rowdy sheeter, whom Balehonnur police arrested after opening fire at him, escaped from police custody at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday morning.

M.K. Purnesh, 32, wanted in an attempt to murder case, was arrested on October 30. According to the police, he succeeded in escaping early on Saturday, giving a slip to two policemen who were on duty.

He had suffered a deep injury to one of his legs in the police firing. As he needed surgery, the police took him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and got him treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, none of his family members came forward to be with him when he underwent the surgery. The police took care of him. Later, he was shifted to Chikkamagaluru Hospital, where he remained under treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.