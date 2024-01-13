GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rowdy sheeter escaped from hospital in Chikkamagaluru

January 13, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A rowdy sheeter, whom Balehonnur police arrested after opening fire at him, escaped from police custody at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday morning.

M.K. Purnesh, 32, wanted in an attempt to murder case, was arrested on October 30. According to the police, he succeeded in escaping early on Saturday, giving a slip to two policemen who were on duty.

He had suffered a deep injury to one of his legs in the police firing. As he needed surgery, the police took him to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and got him treatment.

Interestingly, none of his family members came forward to be with him when he underwent the surgery. The police took care of him. Later, he was shifted to Chikkamagaluru Hospital, where he remained under treatment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.