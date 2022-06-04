Rowdy sheeter booked under Goonda Act

June 04, 2022 00:23 IST

City police have booked rowdy sheeter Chetan Kumar under Goonda Act.

Chetan Kumar, a resident of Nagarabhavi, has been involved in rowdy activities since 2012. In the last ten years there have been over 10 cases against him in Soladevanahalli, Bagalgunte, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and other police stations. He was arrested by Soladevanahalli Police in March earlier this year in connection with an assault and attempt to murder case.

He has earlier violated bail conditions, skipped case hearings and returned to rowdyism as soon as he was released on bail and hence he has been booked under Goonda Act, police said.