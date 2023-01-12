ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy held for threatening hotel staff

January 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Amruthahalli police have arrested a rowdy-sheeter for allegedly threatening the staff of fast food joint in Amruthahalli after they asked him to pay his bill.

According to the police, the accused Manjunath, a cab driver, with several cases pending against him, barged into a North Indian fast food joint at Jakkur Circle and ordered food and left soon after eating on Sunday. When confronted by the staff, Manjunath created a ruckus, manhandled the staff and abused female staff verbally before leaving in a huff. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera. The incident was later brought to the notice of the owner, Vikas Kumar, who filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli police and shut down the hotel fearing severe consequences.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Manjunath and charged him under assault, criminal intimidation and public nuisance.

Another case

In another incident, the Puttenahalli police arrested a 38-year-old rowdy who was on the run for the last four years. The accused Muniyallappa, having seven criminal cases pending and several warrants against him, was tracked down by the police and arrested. He was taken into custody for questioning to ascertain his criminal records.

