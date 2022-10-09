Rowdy hacked to death

ADVERTISEMENT

An armed gang hacked a rowdy to death in Krishnaianapalya in Byappanahalli on Saturday.

The deceased Rahul Pallu was released from Central Prison few days ago and intervened in a fight of autorickshaw drivers to take his friend’s side.

Enraged by this, the opposite side of the group identified as Arun and Satyavelu and some others attacked Rahul while he was alone later at night.



Passers-by tried to help the profusely bleeding Rahul but he succumbed on the spot. The Byappanahalli police have taken few persons in and effort to track down the accused.