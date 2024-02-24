Rowdy hacked to death, two held

February 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 30-year-old rowdy sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of armed men in Weavers Colony in Anekal on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Manjunath alias Mental Manja. The police have detained few suspects for questioning.

According to the police, the deceased Manja and the accused are habitual offenders having multiple criminal cases pending against them. According to the police, Manja was involved in a case registered in Anekal police station limits six months ago in which Vijay was witness.

Manja used to harass VIjay not to depose before the court against him. He had even threatenbed Vijay many times and on Friday he in order to create fear confronted Vijay and beat him up as warning.

Meanwhile Shashi Kumar, a close associate of Vijay came to know about this and along with his associates rushed to Vijay’s rescue. The accused later armed with weapons ganged up and allegedly attacked Manja and stabbed him repeatedly, killing him on the spot, the police said.

The Anekal police rushed to the spot and tracked down few suspects involved in the murder for further investigation. The deceased Manja had eight criminal cases against him while the accused had two cases each pending against them.