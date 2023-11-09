ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy hacked to death in Puttenahalli

November 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old rowdy was hacked to death by an armed gang of four on Chunchanaghatta Main Road on Wednesday night.

The deceased Sahadev, involved in a murder case in 2016, was having tea at a bakery when the gang attacked him and sped away. Sahadev sustained multiple injuries and was killed on the spot. The Puttenahalli police swung into action and tracked down some assailants within a few hours while efforts are on to track down the others.

The police said that Sahadev and the assailants had some personal enmity and the attack was to take revenge.

