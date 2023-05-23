ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy hacked to death in drunken brawl

May 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death in a drunken brawl at K.P. Agarahara on Monday night.

The deceased, Sagar, a cab driver, had multiple criminal cases pending against him. He was rowdy-sheeter in K.P. Agarahara, the police said.

On Monday evening, Sagar was home and stepped out after receiving a phone call stating that he was going to meet his friends and returnsoon. His mother Yashodha called him later at night to check on him and Sagar said he would be home soon.

He was at a liquor party with another rowdy Vale Naveen and his associates at that time. Meanwhile heated arguments ensued over getting more liquor. In the melee, Naveen and associates allegedly attacked Sagar with lethal weapons and fled the spot. Passers-by noticed Sagar in a pool of blood and took him to the hospital where he succumbed to death.

Based on complaint filed by Yashodha, the police have taken up a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Naveen and his associates who are presently on the run.

Man ends life in prison

In another incident, a prisoner was found dead in the washroom of a barrack in Parappana Agrahara prison recently.

The deceased, Sunil, was arrested in a murder case reported in Kaggalipura three years ago and was in prison since then. He was found by the security personnel hanging from the ventilator with a shoelace.

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and was awaiting post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

