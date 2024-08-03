Rowdy hacked to death in Bengaluru

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by his rival over a row over an illicit affair in Siddapura police station limits in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased Syed Isaq, 30, a rowdy-sheeter in Siddapura police station, had multiple criminal cases pending against him. Isaq was married and had a one-year-old child. But he allegedly had an illicit affair with his friend’s wife. When his friend got to know and warned Isaq to stay away, the deceased threatened him with dire consequences. His friend apparently approached Venkatesh, another rowdy-sheeter and a rival of Isaq seeking help. Venkatesh called Isaq and warned him, but Isaq threatened him too.

Enraged, Venkatesh called Isaq to talk over the issue. When Isaq met Venkatesh, the latter attacked him with lethal weapons and killed him on the spot. The Siddapura police shifted the body for post-mortem and later detained Venkatesh and his associate for further investigation. Further inquiries revealed that Venkatesh was also involved in over a half a dozen of criminal cases. Venkatesh had a grudge against Isaq, as the latter allegedly peddled drugs to Venkatesh’s associates making them addicted to it.

