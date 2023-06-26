ADVERTISEMENT

Rowdy booked for assaulting wife

June 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Adugodi police are on the lookout for a rowdy sheeter who allegedly assaulted his wife with a knife suspecting her fidelity in the Bazaar Street area here on Sunday.

The accused Dayananda alias Nanda has multiple criminal cases pending against him, was released from jail three days ago, and he often had fights with his wife accusing her of having an affair .

The police said, on Sunday he came home drunk and had an argument with his wife, accusing her of having an affair with her colleague.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heated arguments ensued following which Dayananda stabbed his wife multiple times before their minor children, said the police. The victim raised alarm and before the neighbours could come to her rescue, Dayananda escaped. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated in the Intensive care unit .

The police are now on the lookout for the accused who is presently on the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US