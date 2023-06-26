HamberMenu
Rowdy booked for assaulting wife

June 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Adugodi police are on the lookout for a rowdy sheeter who allegedly assaulted his wife with a knife suspecting her fidelity in the Bazaar Street area here on Sunday.

The accused Dayananda alias Nanda has multiple criminal cases pending against him, was released from jail three days ago, and he often had fights with his wife accusing her of having an affair .

The police said, on Sunday he came home drunk and had an argument with his wife, accusing her of having an affair with her colleague.

Heated arguments ensued following which Dayananda stabbed his wife multiple times before their minor children, said the police. The victim raised alarm and before the neighbours could come to her rescue, Dayananda escaped. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated in the Intensive care unit .

The police are now on the lookout for the accused who is presently on the run.

