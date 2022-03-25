Rowdy arrested
Then city police have booked a history-sheeter Shiva, 31, from Rajgopal Nagar under the Goonda Act. He was involved in over 10 cases including attempt to murder, assault and dacoity since 2013. He was arrested in October 2021 in an attempt to murder case and was in judicial custody. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered that he be booked under the Act.
