Rowdy arrested for robbing pygmy collector

August 22, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka New Town police on Monday (Aug 21) arrested a rowdy sheeter for abducting a pygmy collector to rob money from him on Wednesday.

The accused, Manoj Kencha, 25, has over a dozen criminal cases was arrested last year and was out on bail recently. He, along with two of his associates, abducted Hariprasad while he was returning to office after collecting money from the customers.

The accused forced Hariprasad into the car and assaulted him before robbing the cash bag. The accused dumped him out of the car and sped away. Based on the complaint, the police formed a special team and tracked down the accused, who was living in a car and always on the move fearing arrest.

