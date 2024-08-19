Rowdy and associates arrested for sexually assaulting woman

The Chandra Layout police on Sunday (August 18, 2024) arrested a rowdy sheeter along with his eight associates, including two women, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in front of her son after illegally detaining them on charges of theft.

The woman, according to the police, aged around 40 years, was confined illegally along with her 20-year-old son after they were accused of being involved in disposing of stolen mobile and gold chains stolen by the son and two others, identified as Shakti and Basavaraju.

The two, according to the complaint, allegedly stole the valuables and gave the stolen items to the woman who disposed of them through his mother between August 13 and 16 in Kengeri. The accused, Joseph, and his associate, Pagal Seena, who got to know about this, decided to extort them.

In a bid to extort money, the accused allegedly kidnapped the victims from Chandra Layout police station jurisdiction on August 13 and illegally confined them in a house belonging to two other accused, Pratap and his wife Sowmya, in Kengeri.

During the illegal confinement, some of the accused allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the victims. After the assault, the accused realised that the victims didn’t have the money and let them off with a warning.

The victims filed a complaint with the Chandra Layout police, following which an FIR was registered for kidnapping, illegal confinement, extortion, physical and sexual assault and arrested Joseph (rowdy sheeter), Srinivas alias Pagal Seena (rowdy sheeter), Soumya and her husband Prathap, who is a local financier and their associates Jathin, Vignesh, Syed Shahbuddin, Swathi, Madesha.