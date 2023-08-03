Rowdy and associates arrested for abducting advocate

August 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Channammanakere Acchukattu police arrested a rowdy and two of his associates for allegedly abducting an advocate and torturing him to extort money after he refused to bail to their associates .

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Giridhar, a city-based advocate, the police tracked down Rajesh and his associates Harshith, and John. However, the fourth accused identified as Bharath is absconding, and efforts are on to track them down, a police officer said.

The victim was returning home in the car when the accused confronted the car and demanded to get eight accused out on bail, who are presently lodged in the central prison.

After checking the cases pending against them, Giridhar told them bailing out will be near impossible. Enraged, Rajesh took control of the car and drove off to an isolated place where they assaulted Giridhar.

The accused after hours of torture demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh for his release and settled for ₹ 10,000 to release him.

The accused even threatened him with dire consequences if he complained to the police. However Giridhar file a complaint with the police and the accused were arrested.

Rajesh has many criminal cases pending against him and he along with two others will be sent back to central prisons where his associates are presently lodged, a police officer, said .