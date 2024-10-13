GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Row over withdrawal of cases: CM Siddaramaiah says BJP government also withdrew cases against RSS members

The CM pointed out that a decision to withdraw cases had been taken by the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Published - October 13, 2024 04:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers D.K. Shivakumar, H.C. Mahadevappa and Shivraj Tangadagi paying respect to elephant Abhimanyu in the golden howdah during Jamboo Savari, bringing the curtains down on Mysuru Dasara, on October 13, 2024.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers D.K. Shivakumar, H.C. Mahadevappa and Shivraj Tangadagi paying respect to elephant Abhimanyu in the golden howdah during Jamboo Savari, bringing the curtains down on Mysuru Dasara, on October 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sriram M A

Countering the BJP’s opposition to the withdrawal of cases against persons accused in the 2022 Hubbali riots, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled that the erstwhile BJP Government in the State had similarly withdrawn cases against RSS members. He was fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

However, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that a decision in the regard had been taken by the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara. The sub-committee’s decision was brought before the Cabinet and approved.

The proposal to withdraw the cases will now have to be submitted to the court. The cases can be withdrawn only if the court approves it, he said.

BJP’s agitation over withdrawal of 2022 Hubballi riot case is baseless: CM Siddaramaiah

Devolution of Central taxes

Taking serious exception to the injustice meted out to Karnataka in devolution of Central taxes, Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon the people to raise their voice against the injustice.

While Karnataka has been allocated a meagre ₹6,498 crore, Uttar Pradesh has been allocated more than ₹31,000 crore. He accused the BJP leaders of betraying the people of Karnataka by justifying the Centre in this regard. 

The BJP MPs elected from Karnataka, too, have not raised their voice against the injustice to the State in devolution of Central taxes. He claimed that Karnataka had suffered a loss of ₹60,000 crore in the last five years during devolution of Central taxes.

Successful Dasara

He said this year’s Dasara festival was a huge success with a large number of people turning up to watch the spectacle.

He said the government had decided to organise the festival on a grand scale this year and complimented the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and the officials of Mysuru district administration for the successful organisation of the festivities this year.

Except for the minor disturbance caused by rain during the Jamboo Savari procession, the festival was held successfully. As the government organises the Dasara festivities, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he participated in all the programmes on the day of Vijayadashami in Mysuru.

Published - October 13, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.