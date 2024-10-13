Row over withdrawal of cases: CM Siddaramaiah says BJP government also withdrew cases against RSS members

Countering the BJP’s opposition to the withdrawal of cases against persons accused in the 2022 Hubbali riots, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled that the erstwhile BJP Government in the State had similarly withdrawn cases against RSS members. He was fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

However, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that a decision in the regard had been taken by the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara. The sub-committee’s decision was brought before the Cabinet and approved.

The proposal to withdraw the cases will now have to be submitted to the court. The cases can be withdrawn only if the court approves it, he said.

Devolution of Central taxes

Taking serious exception to the injustice meted out to Karnataka in devolution of Central taxes, Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon the people to raise their voice against the injustice.

While Karnataka has been allocated a meagre ₹6,498 crore, Uttar Pradesh has been allocated more than ₹31,000 crore. He accused the BJP leaders of betraying the people of Karnataka by justifying the Centre in this regard.

The BJP MPs elected from Karnataka, too, have not raised their voice against the injustice to the State in devolution of Central taxes. He claimed that Karnataka had suffered a loss of ₹60,000 crore in the last five years during devolution of Central taxes.

Successful Dasara

He said this year’s Dasara festival was a huge success with a large number of people turning up to watch the spectacle.

He said the government had decided to organise the festival on a grand scale this year and complimented the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and the officials of Mysuru district administration for the successful organisation of the festivities this year.

Except for the minor disturbance caused by rain during the Jamboo Savari procession, the festival was held successfully. As the government organises the Dasara festivities, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he participated in all the programmes on the day of Vijayadashami in Mysuru.