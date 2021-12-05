Row over statue leads to tension in Mysuru

MYSURU

Tension prevailed in Paduvarahalli in Mysuru when a youth slit his throat as a mark of protest against the local authorities who prevented the installation of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar, late on Friday.

The Mysuru City Corporation shifted the statue as no permission had been sought or issued for its installation and hence was in violation of the law.

A section of the people of Paduvarahalli staged a flash protest at Mathrumandali Circle but the police had beefed up security and the situation though tense, was under control. Dalit organisations which joined the protest, raised slogans against the Government and flayed the MCC for its act.

The youth – identified as Satish - was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the Congress has threatened to launch an agitation in case the statue was not installed. KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman, said it was a manifestation of the ‘anti-Dalit’ policies of the Government.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)