Row over Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority continues

The row over Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority continued on Tuesday, September 3, with the erstwhile royal family of Mysore objecting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairing the first meeting of the Authority atop Chamundi Hills.

While the erstwhile royal family of Mysore wrote to the Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority that the meeting scheduled for Tuesday was a “violation” of the interim stay granted by the High Court in response to a petition filed by Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that the stay order had been vacated.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government decided to hold the meeting of the Authority only after the stay order given by the High Court was vacated.

However, representatives of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore contended that the High Court had passed an interim order on July 26, 2024, directing that the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act shall not be given effect. “The writ petition is listed on 05/09/2024 for further consideration of the interim order dated 26/07/2024. In light of the above, the proposed meeting on 03/09/2024 is in violation of the said interim order. Hence, we request you not to alter the status quo ante,” said a representative of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in a communication to the Authority’s Secretary.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar Mysuru MP, too said the meeting of the Authority had been convened in violation of the High Court’s interim stay. As the case is listed for hearing on September 5, 2024, the MP, too, appealed to the Authority to honour the High Court’s direction and maintain the status quo.

Though a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore is also a member of the Authority and an invitation had been sent, Mr. Yaduveer said he had stayed out of the meeting hold, which amounts to “contempt of court”. As per the High Court order, Mr. Yaduveer said the interim stay earlier granted has been extended till the next date of hearing, which is September 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Pramoda Devi had moved the court for a stay against the Authority formed by the government. The stay order had been vacated on August 22, he said, while adding that the first meeting of the Authority had been convened only after the stay order was vacated.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the management of Chamundeshwari Temple was always under the control of the government with the government appointing members and Chairman to the Temple’s Managing Committee.

When reporters drew his attention to the objections against the meeting by the members of the royal family including Mysuru MP Yaduveer, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was going by the High Court directions. “Should we go by the court’s decisions or MP’s?” Mr Siddaramaiah asked.

It may be mentioned here that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, in her petition to the High Court, had objected to the constitution of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority on the grounds that the piece of legislation brought in by the government was aimed at “taking over the ownership, control and management” of Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples of Chamundi Hills “under the garb of development”.

Pramoda Devi had also contended that Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples of Chamundi Hills were among the “private properties” of the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore as per the 1950 agreement with the Indian Union.