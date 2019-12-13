Row over selection of writer-activist as president of Chikkamagaluru Sahitya Sammelana

The controversy over the selection of writer and activist Kalkuli Vittal Heggade as president of Chikkamagaluru district Sahitya Sammelana, to be held in Sringeri next month, has gained momentum as Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi has suggested to the district unit of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat to review its decision.

Mr. Ravi, who is also Minister in charge of the district, told reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday that the person chosen for the honour had been a supporter of naxals. “There are reports about his links with naxals. People have raised opposition to his selection. The sahitya parishat should review its decision,” he said.

Earlier, other leaders of the BJP, and activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Srirama Sene had raised objections to Mr. Heggade’s selection.

‘No change’

When The Hindu contacted Kundur Ashok, president of the parishat’s district unit, he said the decision had been announced and there was no need to review it. “The decision was taken unanimously. The parishat chose him considering his works. He has been awarded by the Karnataka Sahitya Academy for his literary work,” he said.

On the comments made on his selection, Mr. Ashok said neither he nor the executive committee of the parishat was in a position to give the verdict if he was a supporter of naxals or not. “There may be allegations. But, who are we to decide? The Karnataka Sahitya Academy has recognised his contribution to Kannada literature. Why did not the people’s representatives raise voice then?” he wanted to know.

He also said the sahitya sammelana was being held to bring people of all walks of life at one place. “I appeal to people to take part in the event and make it a success,” he added.