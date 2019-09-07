Row over removal of banner on PM’s visit

A day after the police registered a complaint against the district office-bearers of the Congress in Hubballi over a banner ‘mocking the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2’, State Congress leaders took to Twitter to condemn it and the district Congress leaders announced that it would come up with more such banners.

Senior leader B.K. Hariprasad termed it an attack on the freedom of expression in his tweet.

“If you criticise the wrong policies and actions of the government you will be booked under false cases. It is condemnable that a case has been filed against Dharwad District Congress General Secertary Rajat for putting up a banner criticising Prime Minister’s inability to visit flood hit areas of Karnataka”.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress Karnataka also had the same tweet.

Working president of KPCC Eshwar Khandre also tweeted and termed it a murder of democracy.

“It is suppression of freedom of expression, one of the fundamental rights given to us by the Constitution. If the Government does not immediately withdraw this case filed out of political vendetta, street protests will become inevitable,” he said.

Meanwhile addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, president of the Dharwad rural district unit of the Congress Anilkumar Patil said that more banners would be put up in protest against the government’s action. General secretary Rajat Ullagaddimath and another office-bearer Shwazaman Muzahid were present.

Based on a complaint by in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Prakash Galemmanavar, the Hubballi Sub-urban Police have registered a case under Section 34 of IPC and Section 3 of Karnataka Open Places (Prevent of Disfigurement) Act against Mr. Rajat and Shwazaman.

The banner was put up at Kittur Chennamma Circle on Thursday morning and subsequently removed by the authorities within a few hours.