Row over Mysuru bus stop design: Two of the three domes removed; central dome retained

November 27, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The bus stop on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway whose design with multiple domes led to a controversy. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The row over multiple domes on a bus stop in Mysuru which had led to a fracas between Pratap Simha, BJP MP, and S.A. Ramdas, party MLA, has subsided for now with the authorities removing two smaller domes flanking the central dome which has been retained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Simha had threatened to demolish the domes of the bus shelter opposite the JSS College on the Mysuru—Nanjangud highway on the grounds that ‘’they resembled a mosque’’ while Mr. Ramdas had reiterated that it was inspired by the Mysuru palace.

The issue even reached Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had announced the constitution of an ‘’expert committee’’ to identify any design flaws. Mr. Ramdas had vowed to pay for the demolition in case there were design flaws.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But it transpired that the smaller domes were removed overnight and Mr. Ramdas issued a statement that he did not want further controversies and nor wanted the bus stop to emerge as a disputed site.

“’Though the bus stop design was inspired by the palace it was needlessly given a religious tone and has caused me anguish,” said Mr. Ramdas. The decision to remove them was taken after discussions with seniors and ‘’in the interest of development’’ and it should not be construed otherwise, he added. Besides 12 bus shelters with similar design are also planned in the Krishanraja constituency, he added.

Mr. Simha took to Twitter to ‘’thank the DC’’ and Mr. Ramdas for ‘’heeding to public opinion’’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US