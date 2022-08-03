Row over KSOU VC, Asst. Registrar’s spat

August 03, 2022 22:23 IST

Karnataka State Open University Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar and Assistant Registrar (Examination section) S. Pradeep Giri were allegedly involved in a spat on Tuesday and both have accused the other of manhandling them during the argument.

While the VC has denied that he manhandled Mr. Giri, the assistant registrar has been suspended pending inquiry on charges of coming late to the office.

The KSOU Registrar, in an order, said Mr. Giri was not coming to the office on time. He allegedly came to the office after lunch hours on Wednesday. When the VC, who was on a surprise visit to the examination section, questioned him on coming late, Mr. Giri allegedly misbehaved with him and argued impolitely, attracting the attention of the people around and also affecting the office work. Therefore, it was decided to keep him under suspension pending inquiry based on the consent of the VC, he said.

The Registrar said Mr. Giri tried to manhandle the VC when he questioned his late coming. The VC and Mr. Giri’s tiff has now reached the jurisdictional police station which is probing the matter.

Meanwhile, some employees of the KSOU have come out in support of Mr. Giri, who also happens to be the president of the Teachers’ Association, and demanded revoking of his suspension. They staged a demonstration holding placards outside the KSOU campus. The striking employees condemned the VC’s action.