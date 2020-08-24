Row over Hindi: HDK slams AYUSH Secretary

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, who had asked Tamil Nadu officials to leave a meeting after they informed him that they could not understand Hindi.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked: “Is it not a violation of federal system to ask the participants to go out of the meeting for not knowing Hindi? The Secretary has informed that he does not know English. Is his move a request for not knowing English? or is it a shameless enthusiasm to impose Hindi?”
In another tweet, he said: “The federal system under the constitution is the mantra of unity. Every language is part of the federal system. When such is the case, is it not against the federal system to ask participants to go out of the training programme? Is it not against the Constitution?”
‘Take action’
Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Just because other language speaking people, including those speaking Kannada, do not know Hindi, how much more sacrifices are expected? The Union Government should take action against Mr. Kotecha for his Hindi supremacy though, and respect the federal system.”
