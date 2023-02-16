Row over flagpost on footpath: 62-year-old social activist attacked, face blacked with tar

February 16, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 62-year-old social activist was on Thursday attacked, and his face was blackened with tar by a group of people for allegedly demanding that a flagpost put up on the footpath in Doddapete be removed.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Umashankar, the city market police registered a case against Srinivasa and his associates, charging them with wrongful restraint, assault, criminal force to dishonour a person and unlawful assembly.

Umashankar said he had made several complaints to the BBMP at the behest of his friend Rajesh, a businessman, demanding the removal of the flagpost.

Rajesh, who was out of town, called Umashankar and asked him to go to Doddapete to check on the visit of BBMP officials who were expected to remove the flagpost.

When he reached the spot, Srinivasa and others confronted him and started hurling abuses, accusing him of complaining. When Umashankar tried to reason, the accused assaulted him and poured tar on him, said the police.

Umashankar managed to escape and later complained to the police. There were many people, and even BBMP officials did not come to his rescue, he said in his complaint.

The police are now trying to trace Srinivasa.