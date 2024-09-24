Row over feeding pigeons: Activists turn up with grains near Mysuru palace

A row has erupted over the issue of feeding pigeons near Mysuru palace with a group of activists turning up with grains early on Tuesday opposing the proposed move to ban the practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had called for a ban on the practice of feeding pigeons near Mysuru palace, citing damage to the heritage structures from the excrement of the birds and a threat to public health.

However, the group of activists led by retired professor of University of Mysore Nanjaraj Urs turned up near the palace with a packet of grains to feed the pigeons, contending that the birds had begun feeding on the elephant dung after the authorities prevented the people from feeding them grains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activists were stopped by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials, sparking off an altercation. The officials said they had been orally informed to stop people from feeding the pigeons.

Prof. Urs said oral instructions could not become law and demanded a copy of the written orders. He also threatened to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition if a law was passed to ban feeding the birds.

He questioned the rationale behind the MP’s demand for banning feeding pigeons and criticized BJP leader Kautilya Raghu, who had raised the issue with the authorities a few months ago. “Why did it not occur to him that feeding the pigeons posed a threat when the BJP was in power,” he questioned, while dismissing the arguments put forth by the MP and the BJP leader for preparing the ground to feed the pigeons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activists contended that the birds were used to finding grains near the palace and would flock the area in the hope of food. With the authorities preventing people from feeding the pigeons, the birds had begun consuming elephant dung found near the palace.

Mr. Yaduveer and Mr. Raghu had contended that the “toxic” pigeon excrement posed a threat to not only the structure of Mysuru palace, but also the marble statues of Chamaraja Wadiyar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar nearby. They also contended that there was a threat of asthmatic attacks, particularly among children, if they were exposed to pigeons.

Naturalist Madhu and historian N.S. Rangaraju also endorsed the call for a ban on feeding of pigeons near Mysuru palace. However, the activists dismissed the arguments put forth by the MP and demanded lifting of the curbs on feeding of pigeons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.