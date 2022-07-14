Row over Devanuru Mahadeva’s book: Congress hits back at Pratap Simha

The Congress has flayed Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for his diatribe against writer Devanuru Mahadeva who has criticised the RSS in his latest book.

Mr. Mahadeva’s book RSS: Aala mattu Agala (RSS: Depth and Breadth) evoked strong reaction from Mr. Simha who dubbed it as a work of a ‘’Congress activist who could not fathom the depth and breadth of RSS’’.

Taking exception to the tone and tenor of the MP’s language, Congress spokesperson H.A.Venkatesh said that Mr. Simha had “stooped low” and exposed his mindset.

Mr. Venkatesh accused the Sangh Parivar of using social media sites and mass media to ‘vitiate’’ the mindset of the youngsters and accused the right wing groups of stoking communalism. Mr.Mahadeva’s book is an analysis of RSS and has brought to fore the true nature of the organisation which the MP could not withstand, said Mr. Venkatesh.

‘’Mr. Simha is devoid of any understanding of truth based on research and has made a career by uttering a litany of lies and hence one should not expect much from him either’’, said the Congress spokesperson.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the MP should have countered Mr.Mahadeva on facts based on sound reasoning and research and flayed his choice of words as reflective of his “lack of civility”.