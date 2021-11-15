Row over death of man two days after COVID-19 jab

Health officials describe it as ‘coincidence’; next of kin demand compensation

Health officials in Mysuru described as ‘coincidence’ the death of a 39-year-old manon Sunday evening two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

However, relatives and friends of the deceased held a demonstration outside K.R. Hospital mortuary in Mysuru on Monday demanding compensation.

Suresh, a resident of Ashokapuram and a painter by profession, received his first jab of COVID-19 vaccination from the Health Department personnel during their door-to-door vaccination campaign on November 12. But, he soon fell unconscious and was rushed to K.R. Hospital by the department personnel for treatment. He died on Sunday evening.

His friends and relatives, who gathered in front of the mortuary on Monday under the leadership of former Mayor Purushotham, held the Health Department responsible for the death. They said Mr. Suresh was the sole breadwinner of the family, and demanded that compensation be paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

Health Department officials said the death of Mr. Suresh two days after receiving the vaccination was a “coincidence”. He was not only irregular in treatment of his hypertension, but also suffered from a heart ailment, according to doctors, who treated him at the K.R. Hospital. “He was also an alcoholic. The cardiac disease he was suffering from had precipitated matters”, they said.

“The vaccine’s adverse reactions will not manifest like this,” said an official, adding that a total of 35 lakh doses had been administered in Mysuru district successfully so far and the death cannot be attributed to an adverse reaction of the vaccination.

Also, the official said nine others had been vaccinated from the same vial that was used to jab Mr .Suresh. The same batch of vials had been used to vaccinate more than 10,000 others on November 12. No such outcome was seen in any other case.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, who met the protesters, said doctors had provided him the best of treatment after the health volunteers shifted him to hospital. Reacting to the representation he had received from the protesters of payment of compensation, Mr. Gautham said he will verify if any relief can be provided from the government on humanitarian grounds.

The family members agreed for a post-mortem of the body only after the Deputy Commissioner arrived at the spot and spoke to the protesters.