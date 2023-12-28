GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Row over appointment ends as pourakarmikas are reinstated in Belagavi

BJP members had taken objection to the appointment of 138 sanitary workers saying that the rules did not permit it

December 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi City Corporation has put an end to a controversy over the appointment of some pourakarmikas by re-appointing them.

BJP members had taken objection to the appointment of 138 sanitary workers saying that the rules did not permit it or that they are residents of Maharashtra. The local urban body agreed to investigate the issue after seeking directions from the State government.

Congress members had countered the allegations saying that their appointment in the health wing is valid. Corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti clarified in a meeting on Wednesday that they have been re-appointed after fresh tenders, following State government directions.

The inquiry had said that the workers have been paid salary for two months and that there are no irregularities in them.

Waste disposal

The City Corporation has been turning flower waste into incense sticks. This activity does not bring any revenue to the municipal body but has addressed the issue of waste disposal.

Some members complained that Larsen and Toubro India, the private agency that has taken charge of water supply in the city, is slow in completing water works.

Some others complained that its officers are not quick to respond to maintenance requests. The Corporation commissioner said that such issues will be looked into and reported to the State government, if found true.

Member Shivaji Mandolkar said that the city corporation should revive old wells and provide water from them to residential areas. The members agreed to allow L&T to take up repairs of old wells.

Some other members complained that Mayor Shobha Somanache has diverted money from her discretionary funds. The Mayor denied the allegation.

