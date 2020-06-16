‘Routine, elective dental procedures should be deferred’

The Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that all routine and elective procedures should be deferred for now. This is one of the guidelines issued for dental professionals. It however adds that due to the high risk associated with examinations of oral cavity, oral cancer screening under the National Cancer Screening programme, should be carried on with due precaution.

Outreach screenings should however be deferred. The order also states that all dental clinics should remain closed in the containment zones.

It has also listed out urgent procedures that need to be undertaken after tele-consultation. The order also specifies a change in dental clinic set up. They should avoid using ceiling fans while performing the procedure and ACs should be frequently serviced.