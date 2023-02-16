Route march taken out in Aland ahead of Shivalinga puja at dargah for Shivaratri festivities

February 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In an effort to boost confidence among the public in view of the Wakf Tribunal’s permission for offering puja to Shivalinga present in the Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland during Shivaratri festivities, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar led a police route march in the town on Thursday.

The march began from Aland Police Station and passed through Rajani Road, Siddharth Chowk, Old Vegetable Market, Mahadev Nagar, Dargah Road, Bus Stand, Sri Ram Market, Mahaveer Chowk, Sannati Cross, Mahadevi Mandir and Ansari Mohalla Dargah.

Speaking to media representatives after the march, Mr. Kumar said that 500 police personnel drawn from Karnataka State Reserve Police, District Armed Reserve, Quick Response Team and Special Police Force have been deployed in the town to ensure peace and order.

“The Wakf Tribunal has given permission for 15 people from the Hindu community to offer puja to Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga present inside the Ladle Mashak Dargah. The puja can be offered between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Since the urus is being celebrated on the same day, the court has given permission to 15 people from the Muslim community also to offer prayers between 8 a.m. and noon. We have deployed forces to ensure peace and order,” the officer said.

Mr. Kumar said that 12 check-posts have been opened around Aland and drone cameras will be deployed in the town to keep a watch on miscreants.

“Police officers are directed to be soft with the public. In case they sense any possibility of untoward incidences, they will immediately bring it to the notice of their higher officers who will take a decision on how to handle it,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar, along with Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Anupam Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other senor police officers, later visited the controversial dargah and took stock of the situation.