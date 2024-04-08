Route march in Hubballi to boost morale of voters

April 08, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A route march of paramilitary, Rapid Action Force and police personnel, led by senior officials of the Police Department and the district administration, was taken out in Hubballi on Monday as part of a confidence building measure ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The route march passed through the thoroughfares of the city and covered sensitive areas in the Hubballi North and South Sub-Divisions.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar flagged off the route march at Siddharoodh Mutt entrance arch in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police Rajiv M. and Raveesh C.R. and other senior officials.

The route march passed through Indi Pump Circle, Old Hubballi, Durgad Bail, Janglipet Road, Islampur Road, Katgar Oni Cross, Pathan Galli, Mastan Sofa, Kasabapet Main Road, New English School Circle, P.B. Road, Koulpet Cross, Dakappa Circle, Mulla Oni, Kalammana Agasi and Mahaveer Galli before concluding at Moorusavir Mutt Ground.

Ms. Prabhu, who is also Returning Officer for Dharwad, told presspersons that adequate security measures have been taken to ensure that there is no law and order issue during the election month.

The objective is to build confidence among electorate, especially in the sensitive areas, so that they go to the polling stations and exercise their franchise on the polling day without any fear or hesitation.

Similar route marches will be taken out in other sensitive areas to build confidence among people, she said. “I appeal to the electorate to cast their votes on May 7 without any fear,” she added.

Ms. Sukumar said that the police have already taken various steps against 1,446 history sheeters within Hubballi Dharwad and of them, 14 have been externed from the district in the last two months.

She also said that a process is under way to extern eight other history-sheeters from the district. All other steps will be taken to ensure free and fair elections.