Rousing welcome for KSE, Araga Jnanendra

Hassan

05 August 2021 19:38 IST

K.S. Eshwarappa and Araga Jnanendra, who took oath as Ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet, received a rousing welcome in Shivamogga on Thursday, when they reached their native district for the first time after taking oath.

Mr. Eshwarappa was welcomed by a group of party workers at MRS Circle. Shivamogga Mayor Sunitha Appanna and other leaders of the party were present. They raised slogans praising the BJP, EMr. shwarappa and other leaders of the party. The Minister later visited the RSS office and party office in the city.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said he was not keen on a particular portfolio and he would happily accept the ministry he was allotted. Regarding the differences within the party following Cabinet expansion, he said there were minor differences and they would be sorted out.

Shivamogga district unit of the party had organised a meeting at the party office to welcome the two Ministers. As they reached the office, the workers burst crackers. Addressing the meeting Mr. Jnanendra recalled his initial days as a new entrant to the RSS and BJP and said he could represent Thirthahalli constituency with the guidance of many tall leaders.

Further, he said he did not believe in lobbying for ministerial berths by meeting the high command in Delhi. “I am more worried about people affected by heavy rains and floods in my constituency than the portfolio I would get”, he said.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and others were present.