Rousing hometown honour for UPSC topper

A rousing reception was given to K.R. Nandini, topper in the 2016 Civil Services examination, in her home town Kolar on Saturday.

At a function organised by Kolar District Civil Felicitation Committee, numerous organisations felicitated Nandini and her parents K.V. Ramesh and Vimala.

Inaugurating the function at the packed T. Chennaiah Rangamandira, former judge of Supreme Court V. Gopal Gowda termed corruption as a cancerous disease and called upon bureaucracy and people’s representatives to strive to eradicate it from society. “There is no future for the country if the corruption was not uprooted”, he said and exhorted people to join hands in this endeavour.

Giving tips to the would-be IAS officer, Mr. Gowda said: “Securing rank is not important. Serving the people with dedication and humanitarian approach is necessary”. Such attitude alone will help earn the bureaucrats good name in society, he remarked. “Don’t fix time to meet the people; ensure availability round-the-clock by not switching off the mobile phone.”

He regretted increasing greed among people and said property won’t bring name and fame. Good work is the lone means to earn them, he added.

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman S.G. Siddaramaiah lauded Ms. Nandini for selecting Kannada literature as the optional subject in her Civil Services examination. Retired IAS officer K. Amarnarayan counselled the prospective officer to never use the power to open fire or order a lathi-charge on people who agitate to get their demands fulfilled.

Emotional

An emotionally choked Ms. Nandini said her childhood dream to serve society motivated her to perform well in the UPSC examinations. “High aim and dream coupled with perseverance and hard work paid dividends. I will work hard to meet the expectations of people”, she said and thanked all for showering affection.