Roundtable meeting on communal issues today

Special Correspondent March 25, 2022 21:09 IST

The meeting is to be held in Manava Bandhutva Vedike at noon

Pro-people organisations of Hassan have convened a roundtable meeting on Saturday to discuss the recent developments that intend to harm communal harmony. The restriction imposed on Muslim traders from taking part in religious events, incidents of imposing a social boycott on Dalits and discrimination against some sections of society based on religion, caste and food habits are some of the issues to come up in the meeting to be held at Manava Bandhutva Vedike at 12 p.m. In a press release issued here on Friday, H.R. Naveen Kumar, on behalf of the organisations, said the participants would share their opinions on how to spread love and brotherhood, in the place of hatred. “The recent developments are highly disturbing. If this trend continues, the gap among the sections of society would get deeper over the days. The organisations and people committed to peace and harmony should join hands,” he said.



