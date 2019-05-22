Round-wise details of results to be uploaded on Suvidha App

Counting of votes polled in the elections to the Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency will be taken up on May 23 and necessary arrangements, including security, have been made at the Government Engineering College at Devagiri on the outskirts of Haveri.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and District Election Officer Krishna Bajpai said that counting of voters would begin at 8 a.m. and the results were likely to be announced by 2 p.m. “In a bid to disseminate information immediately on counting, round-wise details will be uploaded on Suvidha App,” he said.

Mr. Bajpai said that 10 rooms had been earmarked ready for counting at the Government Engineering College. There would be eight rooms for counting of votes from five Assembly constituencies in Haveri district and three in Gadag district. The two others would be for counting postal ballots and service ballots, he said.

“In each room, there will be 14 tables and in all, there will be 126 tables. It will be 20 rounds of counting in Ron Assembly segment followed by 19 in Haveri and Ranebennur Assembly segments, 18 rounds in Hanagal and Shirahatti, 17 in Byadgi, 16 in Gadag and Hirekerur. In each Assembly segment, votes will be tallied with VVPATs in five select polling stations,” he said.

Mr. Bajpai said that already requisite training had been given to the counting staff. “There will be 13 vote counting supervisors, 143 counting assistants and 175 micro observers. The staff has been chosen through randomisation process. A three-level randomisation of staff will be held at 5.30 a.m. on May 23 in the presence of election observers and subsequently, tables will be allotted. In all, there will be 703 personnel, including the staff for tabulation and strong room on counting duty,” he said.

He said that the strong rooms would be opened at 7.30 a.m. on May 23 in the presence of election observers, candidates and counting agents. After counting of postal ballots, the counting of votes registered in EVMs would begin. After every round, the total votes would be displayed, he said.

Superintendent of Police of Haveri K. Parashuram said that various passes of different colours have been issued to the counting staff, police, political party agents and officials and entry would be restricted to only those authorised.

He said that adequate police personnel and officials had been deployed for bandobast. Prohibitory orders had been issued across the district on May 23 apart from prohibition on sale of liquor from 6 a.m. to midnight on that day.

A ban had been imposed on victory celebrations, procession or motorcycle rallies, he said.