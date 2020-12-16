Round-the-clock 112 helpline services in Hubballi-Dharwad

15 police stations in the commissionerate get emergency response vehicles

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said that emergency response vehicles had been provided to each one of the 15 police stations under the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate and they would be available round the clock.

He was speaking to presspersons at the Suburban Police Station in Hubballi after launching Hoysala patrol vehicles under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with helpline number 112 at Kittur Chennamma Circle on Tuesday.

Mr. Labhu Ram said that helpline 112 had been launched in Hubballi-Dharwad limits and people could call the phone number for contacting the Fire and Emergency Services, the police and ambulance services.

“Phone calls made to helpline 112 will be received within 15 seconds and the general public will receive police assistance within 10 minutes. I appeal to residents to make use of the service,” he said.

App

The Police Commissioner said that the ERSS (112) was also available through mobile application. Mobile users could download the mobile application 112 India Mobile App from Google Play Store.

A police team would immediately rush to the spot and extend necessary help, he said.

This apart, residents could send mails to 112hubdwd@gmail.com to register their complaints or air their grievances, he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police R.D. Basaragi and other officials were present.