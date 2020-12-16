Round-the-clock 112 helpline services in Hubballi-Dharwad

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said that emergency response vehicles had been provided to each one of the 15 police stations under the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate and they would be available round the clock.
He was speaking to presspersons at the Suburban Police Station in Hubballi after launching Hoysala patrol vehicles under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with helpline number 112 at Kittur Chennamma Circle on Tuesday.
Mr. Labhu Ram said that helpline 112 had been launched in Hubballi-Dharwad limits and people could call the phone number for contacting the Fire and Emergency Services, the police and ambulance services.
“Phone calls made to helpline 112 will be received within 15 seconds and the general public will receive police assistance within 10 minutes. I appeal to residents to make use of the service,” he said.
App
The Police Commissioner said that the ERSS (112) was also available through mobile application. Mobile users could download the mobile application 112 India Mobile App from Google Play Store.
A police team would immediately rush to the spot and extend necessary help, he said.
This apart, residents could send mails to 112hubdwd@gmail.com to register their complaints or air their grievances, he said.
Deputy Commissioners of Police R.D. Basaragi and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath