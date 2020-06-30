KarnatakaYADGIR 30 June 2020 08:17 IST
Rotnadagi takes charge as Yadgir ZP president
Updated: 30 June 2020 08:17 IST
Girijamma Sadashivappagowda Rotnadagi, vice-president of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat, on Monday, took charge as zilla panchayat president after the resignation tendered by zilla panchayat president Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal was accepted.
Mr. Vajjal tendered his resignation following a direction from the Congress high command.
The party has not yet chosen its new zilla panchayat president. Therefore, Ms. Rotnadagi has assumed office as the Congress is yet to take a decision on the new zilla panchayat president.
