Rotary Club of Bangalore East gets new leadership team

Published - July 28, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The new office-bearers of Rotary Club of Bangalore East for 2024-25.

Rotary Club of Bangalore East installed its leadership team for 2024-25 on Saturday (July 27). At a function organised at the Indiranagar Club, Rotary District Governor Sathish Madhavan installed president Ashok K.C. and his team, according to a press release.

Mr. Ashok laid out the road map for the club, which included clubfoot remedial intervention for children from underprivileged and migrant communities, cataract surgeries, providing need-based community services, and engaging with children from schools and colleges to create awareness on drug abuse and prevention.

Rotary Bangalore East, in the past 52 years of its existence, has executed many impactful projects that have touched the lives of lakhs of people., said the pres release.

