Rotary Bidar Fort Club celebrates 25th anniversary

December 01, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Rotary Bidar Fort Club will be organising a series of events to mark its 25th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday.

Basavaraj Dhannur, district president of Rotary Bidar Fort Club, said that the Rotary Club is focusing on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, access to mother and child healthcare, supporting education and strengthening local entrepreneurs.

On Saturday, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba would inaugurate the event; Director of Rotary International T.N Raju Subramanian would be the chief guest at the function.

On Sunday, more than 500 people will participate in the cyclothon rally in the city. Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy will flag off the cyclothon.

Mr. Dhannur said that the Rotary club would distribute bicycles to 300 girls in high schools in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts.