Roster issue likely to come up at KVS meeting today

The issue of roster policy is likely to come up in the general body meeting of the 125-year-old Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS) to be held here on Sunday.

The Sangha has been a pioneer in addressing issues concerning Kannadigas, the Kannada language and land. It is likely to take up the issue during the sabha as it has received a notice from the Department of Kannada and Culture seeking details of the roster followed in the organisation. The department’s action is in response to a complaint from a Dalit activist.

Mahadev Doddamani of Karnataka Rajya Dalita Sangharsh Samiti had alleged that the sangha, which had been getting government grants, had failed to adapt a roster policy while electing new members and also in allotting shops owned by it. Following his complaint, officials of Department of Social Welfare had directed the Department of Kannada and Culture to get details from the sangha.

Mr. Mahadev had filed a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner during the meeting of District Vigilance Committee. The DC had sought the government’s advice on the issue and subsequently the State government had directed the Joint Director of Department of Social Welfare to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

However, Joint Director of Social Welfare N. Muniraju was reportedly not given any documents pertaining to the roster during his visit to the sangha and after a long wait for documents, Mr. Muniraju submitted in his report that the sangha office-bearers had not produced any document pertaining to the reservation and roster policy.

In his complaint in 2015, Mr. Mahadev said the sangha was registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. But after the trust was dissolved, the sangha had not registered with any government agency. Despite this funds were being released to a non-registered organisation. Mr Mahadev had alleged that despite receiving funds, the sangha was not following the roster policy.

On Sunday’s General Body Meeting, the sangha is likely to take up discussion on the roster policy apart from other subjects listed in the agenda.