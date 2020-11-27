Roshan Baig referred to Jayadeva

The former Congress Minister Roshan Baig, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the IMA scam case, has been referred to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences from the prison hospital after he complained of chest discomfort on Wednesday.

Institute director C.N. Manjunath said Mr. Baig would undergo an angiogram on Friday for a cardiac evaluation. “He was diagnosed with a three-vessel blockage in 2016 when he had undergone an angiogram in a private hospital. Although stenting was attempted, it could not be done as he had a 100% blockage in the right artery and intermediate blockages in the other vessels. He has been on medical management since then,” the doctor said.

The doctor said in view of his past cardiac history he needs to be evaluated now as he has discomfort. Mr. Baig also has diabetes and hypertension.