Rose markets hit by rising freight charges and unseasonal rains

Workers sorting flowers at Hoovu Fresh, a Bengaluru-based company, on Saturday.

Bengaluru

13 February 2022 02:21 IST

This has resulted in a surge in prices in the run-up to Valentine’s Day

The pandemic has upended the way we live and love, but roses remain a sought-after symbol on Valentine’s Day. While demand and exports have risen when compared to the past two years, rising freight charges, unseasonal rains, and lack of new varieties are exposing the thornier side of this rosy picture.Floriculturists are feeling acutely with increasing cost of production of roses and hike in the price of international cargo.

The production of roses and other flowers has been low with over 30% of growers abandoning the occupation after COVID-19. This, along with constant rains in August-September-October, has created a huge supply shortage in the market and subsequently, prices of all varieties of flowers went up by nearly 200% to 300%, as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Usually, roses are sold in the local markets for ₹5 per stem in the September-October months. The same period in 2021 saw the prices soaring to ₹15 and ₹18 a stem, before it peaked to ₹25 in December. Prices remain high in the ₹12-15 range as the demand and supply gap is only widening, industry watchers.

Dependence on old varieties

Royalty issues are yet to be settled as a result of which no new varieties are being produced. T. M. Aravind from the South India Floriculture Association said it costs around ₹85 lakh to ₹90 lakh to produce a new variety of roses in one acre, which includes royalty of ₹ 100 per plant. “growers have been demanding resolution of the royalty issue. Hence, many growers are still dependent on old varieties such as Taj Mahal,” he said and added that the government should propagate new varieties and distribute them.

The South India Floriculture Association (SIFA) said there is demand for Taj Mahal (a variety of red rose) and Revival (a variety of light pink rose) in the international market. Every day, around 5 to 6 lakh stems are traded at the International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB). This has been the trend over the past week or so. Roses from here are exported to Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and countries in the Middle East and Europe, said M. Vishwanath, managing director, IFAB. However, market experts claimed that regular shipment to Australia and several European destinations will not take place this season.

Restrictions on outbound flights

However, air bubble has significantly restricted outbound flights. Also, freight charges remain unreasonably high,” observed Yeshosha Karuturi, co-founder of Hoovu Fresh, a Yelahanka-based firm that sells over 50 varieties of flowers, including roses and lotus.

Mr. Aravind claimed the freight charges had increased by nearly 40%. This, he stated, was dissuading growers from exporting their produce. SIFA was now planning to submit a memorandum to both the Central and State Governments seeking a subsidy for exporters. “We will do so after the Valentine’s Day season is over,” he added.

Demand for roses in domestic markets on the rise

Soaring prices of rose stems, especially among sought after varieties, doesn’t seem to be a deterrent to buyers in the domestic market. Demand is picking up in the domestic market due to marriage season and festivals, with many of the roses grown in and around Bengaluru finding takers in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, apart from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“Prices in the local market are superb, so there is no need to export. The domestic market itself is facing a huge supply shortage,” said Yeshoda Karuturi.

Rhea Karuturi, the the other co-founder of Hoovu Fresh said her firm ordered half a million stems of roses from various growers in Bengaluru. “But we are unable to source all of these due to shortage in the market. E-com sites adding flowers to their bouquet has created a lot of depth in the floriculture industry,” she said.